Obituary – Muriel “Mert” Barlow

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Thursday, December 21, 2023, Mert Barlow of Morrisburg, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Harold Barlow. She was predeceased by her sisters Reta Reid, Violet Rice, Vida Spencer, Gladys Clipson and her brothers Wilfred “Pete” Rice, Donald Rice, Ernest Rice and Louis Rice. Mert is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, January 19th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Cedar Glen Golf Course. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

