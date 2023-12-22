Two arrested in Highway 401 attempted shooting

SOUTH DUNDAS – Two men were arrested after a drive-by shooting at another vehicle on Highway 401 Wednesday.



At around 8:30 p.m on December 20, Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers responded to a report of a gun being fired from one vehicle at another vehicle. Police were able to locate the vehicle on the westbound 401 and stop it. There were no injuries reported.

Twenty year old Anuj Kumar from Brampton and 29 year old Janjay Kumar from Lindsay were arrested at the scene. Each were charged with:

Attempted Murder;

Using a firearm to commit an offence;

Careless use of a firearm;

Transporting a prohibited firearm;

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;

Being in a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was in it;

Possession of restricted firearm with ammunition; Possession of a loaded restricted firearm;

And discharging a restricted firearm.

Kumar and Kumar were held for a bail hearing. The disposition of the bail hearing was not available at publication time. SD&G OPP’s Crime Units and Forensic Identification Service continue their investigation. Police say there is no public safety risk at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

