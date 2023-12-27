This week in The Leader – December 27, 2023

December 27, 2023 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Iroquois woman charged in first degree murder;
  • St. Lawrence Seaway traffic increases;
  • Alight at Night attendance milestone reached;
  • Bridge work in South Dundas could cost up to $8.1 million;
  • Pumper Tanker Truck purchase approved;
  • Editorial – Study without action wastes resources;
  • Morrisburg Lions end 2023 breaking records;
  • Standing ovation honours Playhouse Community Living Christmas concert;
  • Seaway Scoop – Three writers advance to provincials;
  • These stories and more, this week in The Leader.

