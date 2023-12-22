Obituary – Dale Mutter

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Dale Mutter of Morrisburg, age 60. Loving husband of Kathy Mutter (nee Chaszcziwskiy). Dear father of Alex Mutter-Taylor, Zachary Mutter and Quincy Mutter. Beloved son of Jessie Mutter and the late Kenneth Mutter. Dear grandpa of Lilah. Dear brother of Kevin (Jan) and Cynthia (Rick). Dear uncle of Joshua, Anna, Daniel, Ray and Aloe.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, December 28th from 11 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the George Jowett Recreation Centre in Riverside Heights. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

