Obituary – Ronald Crawford

Peacefully at the Cornwall Carefor Hospice, on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Ron Crawford of Iroquois at the age of 70. Dearly beloved father of Jason (Karen) of Scotch Settlement and Les (Christine) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Marilyn (Bill) Cross of Chesterville and Les (Joanne) of Iroquois Cherished grandfather of Wyatt, Gavin, Brandon and Carter. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Sarah Crawford. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Saturday, December 30, from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home at 1pm. Donations to the Cornwall Carefor Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com. Spring Interment at the Iroquois Point Cemetery.

