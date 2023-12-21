Miss Emily sings in the holiday season at Stone Crop Acres

MORRISBURG – “Nothing is like the energy, that power you give and receive from a live audience,” singer/song writer, and winner of numerous musical awards, the spectacular Miss Emily, once said in a 2020 interview with The Leader. “I sing how the feeling moves me. My voice is my emotion vocally.”

On December 16, in the last concert at Stone Crop Acres for 2023 season, the incredible, and very popular, Miss Emily, accompanied by the multi-talented musician/vocalist Benny Vander, put on a rollicking Christmas show that was brimming with that special life and emotional energy she described.

She had the packed house on its feet cheering. As she told the crowd, “ It’s a privilege to be here with you tonight. I always wanted to do a Christmas concert, and I am thrilled to bring my show to Stone Crop Acres.”

A noted blues and soul singer, with a voice that spans the octaves, Miss Emily offered up songs that ranged from the touchingly traditional ‘O Holy Night’ to the hilarious ‘Run Run Rudolph.’ Her energy on stage is boundless (amazing moves in stiletto heels!) and she was clearly having a wonderful time sharing the holiday songs with her audience.

She mixed hits from a beloved older release, Stevie Wonder’s Christmas Album, with songs by Otis Redding, and a bluesy J.D. McPherson number, ‘Holly, Carol, Candy and Joy’.

Even classic Elvis made an appearance at this lively concert. She is also an accomplished musician who harmonized with Benny, or soloed on guitar and keyboard during the show.

Miss Emily shared family anecdotes, tales of Christmases growing up, and stories of travelling on the Christmas Train: it was very clear just how much she looks forward to this season. One of her most beautiful moments came when she accompanied herself in a heart-felt performance of the Roger Miller piece, ‘Little Toy Trains.’ Another was the loving message of ‘One Little Christmas Tree.’

Miss Emily invited the audience to join her in ‘Winter Wonderland,’ and from the clapping and singing, it was clear that the guests of all ages were thoroughly enjoying every minute of her show.

She and Benny Vander rocked the Winery in a concert that many felt really brought home the spirit of the season.

As Miss Emily said, as she left the stage, “I’ve had the best time here tonight. And tonight, I hope we have brought you light and love.”

