Obituary – Bert Loucks

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Bert Loucks of Elma, age 76. Loving husband of Rosamond Loucks (nee Hunter) and the late Linda Loucks (nee Millward). Loving father of James Loucks (Stacey) of Morrisburg and Robin Loucks (Tanya) of Elma. He is survived by his sister Bonnie Ball (Greg) of Acton. Bert will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Josh, Brittany, Charlotte, Graham and Claire Loucks, Rosamond’s daughters Jennifer McCuaig, Sandy Guirady (Adrian), Erin Woods (Mike) and their families and his brother-in-law John Hunter (Judy). He was predeceased by his parents Hubert and Joye Loucks (nee Dillabough).

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Bert’s life will be held at the Cedar Glen Golf Course on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2 – 4 p.m. A toast to Bert’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

