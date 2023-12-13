This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 13, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Council team says no to battery energy;
- Pastor arrested;
- Four per cent increase for town water, more for Williamsburg wastewater users;
- Groundbreaking day for new Dundas Manor;
- Morrisburg Rideau St. Lawrence office closing;
- SDG Counties settle on 4.36 per cent tax increase;
- Editorial – Unacceptable cuts to local access;
- Morrisburg Lions ride eight game winning streak;
- Home for the Holidays with Leisa Way;
- This stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.