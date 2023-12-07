Waterloo Police with OPP arrest Iroquois resident

WATERLOO REGION – A 42 year-old Iroquois man was arrested November 27 in connection to reports of multiple sexual assaults – Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Special Victims Unit recently released details of the charges.

Investigators, with Ontario Provincial Police assistance, arrested James Tripp and charged him with sexual exploitation, utter threats, being unlawfully in a dwelling house and two counts of sexual assault.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in Waterloo and other Ontario regions and involve a female victim, who was a youth at the time,” reads the release.

Constable Brad Hickey with the Waterloo Regional Police Service confirmed only that the next court date for Tripp is scheduled for January 4.

WRPS’ Special Victims Unit is encouraging anyone with information, or other victims, to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Tripp, earlier this week was still listed as pastor of Motion Church in Morrisburg, however his name has recently been removed from the church website.

Tripp, who was raised in southwestern Ontario, came to Morrisburg to serve as Pastor at the Morrisburg Pentecostal Tabernacle 10 years ago.

