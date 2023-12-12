Obituary – Nancy Houde

Passed away peacefully at the Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge in Cornwall on Friday, December 8, 2023, Nancy Houde (nee Atwood) of Cornwall, formerly of Iroquois, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Gerard Houde. Loving mother of Margaret “Maggie” Hebert (Andrew) of Easthampton, Massachusetts. Dear sister of Jacqueline Zeno (late Roy) of Burlington, Vermont, Patricia Manning (Wesley) of Williston, Vermont and Susan Atwood of Shelburne, Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Agatha Atwood (nee Morrisette) and her brother Donald Atwood. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 434 Second Street West, Cornwall, on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. Donations to St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

