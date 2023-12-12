Obituary – William Gordon Madden

Peacefully at the Rosebridge Manor, Jasper on Friday, December 8, 2023. Bill Madden of Prescott at the age of 83. Dearly beloved husband of the late Barbara Madden (nee Fawcett). Loving father of Brenda Madden-Laroque (John) and Gloris Madden. Dear grandfather of Mikaela, Noelle, Andrew, step-grandfather of Kaylah. Brother of Bruce, Rick, Bev, Charlie, Wilda,and Connie. Predeceased by his brothers Cliff and Lester and by his sisters Jean and Margaret. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston later in the spring. Donations to Charity of Choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

