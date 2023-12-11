Obituary – Ruth Fetterly

Ruth Fetterly (nee Smith) has gone to her rest on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the age of 100. Ruth was born in Toronto on November 17, 1923, the only child born to William and Laura Smith (nee Anderson). The family moved to Brouseville in 1929. Ruth attended elementary school in Brouseville, then Cardinal Continuation School and then she graduated from Ottawa Teachers College in 1943. She met and married Malcolm “Mack” Fetterly in 1951 and shared the next 48 years with him until his passing in 1999. Following Mack’s passing Ruth moved to the Hartford Home in Morrisburg where she resided until her passing.

Ruth wanted her family and friends to know how she valued their place in her life and how they added richness throughout their shared journey. To paraphrase she echoed these lines “There is a woman I wanted to be Lord, who never failed people or herself or You. She would be the ideal daughter, wife, friend or neighbour, who earned love and respect. I kept thinking this woman would turn up some day God, wearing my face. I caught only a glimpse of her, enough to not despair entirely. Dear patient Lord, thank you for showing me at least a fragment of the woman I always wanted to be”.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Hartford Retirement Home in Morrisburg on Sunday, December 17th at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow. Spring interment of cremated remains will be Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Morrisburg Library or Dundas Manor would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

