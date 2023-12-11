Obituary – Leo deVette

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 7, 2023, Leo deVette of Morrisburg, age 88. Loving husband of Annette deVette (nee Overvelde) for 64 years. Loving father of Jim (Nora) of Oxford Mills, Andy (Joanne) of Bath, John (Henriette) of Wolfe lsland, Linda Deschamps (Chris) of Kingston, Richard (Jennifer) of Guelph, and Dan of Ottawa. Dear brother of Cok (Cock) of Holland. Dear brother-in-law of Nel deVette of Boucherville, P.Q. and Ellie deVette of Wolfe Island. He was predeceased by his sisters Rev. Sr. Plonie, Quirina VanLeeuwen (Kees), Nel Vanwinden (Sjaak), and his infant sister Jacoba deVette; and his brothers Arend (Nel), Jake (Ellie), Steef (Cock), Arie, Aad (Riet), Bill and his infant brother Arie. Leo will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Travis Deschamps, Matthew deVette-Johnston, Anna deVette-Johnston and his great-grandchildren Declan and Theo Deschamps. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Also remembered by the Overvelde family.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Gordon Tompkins Funeral Home, 49 Colborne Street, Kingston, on Saturday, December 9th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Then at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, December 10th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg on Monday, December 11th at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Campaign Life Coalition would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

