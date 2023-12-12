Obituary – Susan Ann Carstensen

Susan Ann Carstensen, age 73, passed away December 10, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband Carl, children Belinda (Arthur) & Trevor (Paul) and grandchildren (Lauren & Madelyn) who made up the entirety of her world. Besides her husband and children, she is survived by her sister Jayne (Harvey), and three nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitation will be held at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, December 15th from 7p.m. to 9p.m. The service will be held, at the same location, the following day at 11am. Reception immediately after the service will be the Royal Canadian Legion in Cardinal (105 Legion Way). This is an opportunity to celebrate Susan’s life with her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Brockville & District Hospital Foundation in support of their palliative care unit. The doctors, nurses and support staff at this facility not only provided the medical care needed for Susan, but emotional support for her family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

