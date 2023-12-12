Obituary – Gerard Houde

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Gerard Houde of Cornwall, formerly of Iroquois, age 87. Loving husband of Nancy Houde (nee Atwood). Loving father of Margaret “Maggie” Hebert (Andrew) of Easthampton, Massachusetts. Dear brother of Jeannine Bernier (Armand) of Sherbrooke. Dear brother-in-law of Rejeanne Dubord of Sherbrooke, Laurette Duclos of Sherbrooke and Robert Dowe of Ottawa. Gerard will be fondly remembered by his niece Danie Houde and his dear friend Laurie Jarvo. He was predeceased by his parents Clement and Evelina Houde (nee Desrochers), his sister Antonia Viboux and his brothers Fernand, Emilien, Real, Eugene, Andre and Gilles. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 434 Second Street West, Cornwall, on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. Donations to St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

