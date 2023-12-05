Obituary – Marvin Donald Prosser

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Sunday, December 3, 2023, Marvin Prosser of Cardinal, age 84. Loving husband of Myrna Prosser (nee Van Allen). Loving father of Scott Prosser (Marie) of Cardinal. Dear uncle of Laurie Ouimet (Pierre) and Susan Wynne. He was predeceased by his parents Gilbert and Mae Prosser (nee Crowder), his son Mark Prosser, his sisters Jean Salepakos, Verla Glen, Lois Merkley, his infant brother Dwayne Prosser and his brothers Gerald, Stanley and Dale Prosser.

Funeral Arrangements

As per Marvin’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment of cremated remains will be at Mainsville Cemetery. Donations to Kingdom Hall in Prescott would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

