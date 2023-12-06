This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 6, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Draft SDG budget proposes 5.49 per cent increase;

Miniature Train returns as Alight at Night opens;

South Dundas EDO position vacated;

Iroquois ready to celebrate the festive season with new events;

All Smiles for the Morrisburg Santa Parade;

Pumpkinferno attendance drops;

Editorial – Budget time is a time for restraint;

Lions win high-scoring game over Rangers;

Singers’ Jolly Merry Christmas, a 30th anniversary special;

These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday. Breaking news when it happens.

Support local media in your community. Buy a subscription to The Leader today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

