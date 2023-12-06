This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 6, 2023

December 6, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Draft SDG budget proposes 5.49 per cent increase;
  • Miniature Train returns as Alight at Night opens;
  • South Dundas EDO position vacated;
  • Iroquois ready to celebrate the festive season with new events;
  • All Smiles for the Morrisburg Santa Parade;
  • Pumpkinferno attendance drops;
  • Editorial – Budget time is a time for restraint;
  • Lions win high-scoring game over Rangers;
  • Singers’ Jolly Merry Christmas, a 30th anniversary special;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday. Breaking news when it happens.

