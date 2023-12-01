Obituary – Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Cornwall Hospice on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer. Elizabeth had a strong faith in the Lord, which comforted her until the very end.

Elizabeth Johnston (nee Pearsall) of Morrisburg, age 76. Loving wife of James Johnston. Loving mother of Sean Foster (Estella) of Clarence Creek, Alicia Eva (Graham) of Vankleek Hill, Pamela Johnston (Elton Juarez) of Luskville, QC., Darryl Johnston (Heather) of Fort St. John, B.C., Warren Johnston (Katie) of Dawson Creek, B.C. and Kathryn MacLellan (Darryl) of Fort St. John. B.C.

Elizabeth will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Sarah, Amanda (Julien), Steven (Allison), Joshua, Brandon (Megan), Hailey (Roy), Graycne, Drayton, Addison, Lillin, Ashton, Mackenzie-Rose, Eden, Stevie and Jude. She was predeceased by her parents James and Catherina Pearsall (nee Mewe) and her daughter Darlene (Simon) Hebert.

While working numerous years at Carleton University Liz found time to pursue her passion for music by directing and singing in numerous choirs including the Ottawa Police Choir.

Liz also dedicated much of her time to volunteering with the Canadian Cancer Society, along with many other organizations.

When she wasn’t volunteering her time, Liz enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Newington Wesleyan Church on Friday, December 15th at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to the Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

