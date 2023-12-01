Obituary – Larry “Charlie” Whitteker

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Thursday, November 30, 2023, Charlie Whitteker of Cornwall, age 68. Loving husband of Louise Rossignol. Stepfather of Anita Rossignol (Jeff), Joshua Lacroix and Patrick Lacroix (Benilde), all of Cornwall. Dear brother of Keith “Tar” of Calgary, Christine Lafreniere of Caledonia, New York, Neil of Iroquois, Gerald “Butch” (Susan) of Dixons Corners and Lori Whitteker of Williamsburg. Son-in-law of Dolly Rossignol of Iroquois and Mike Rossignol (Diane) of Ottawa. Brother-in-law of Judy Morrow (Ronnie) of Iroquois, Joanne Rossignol (Dan Hutt) of Morrisburg, Michael Rossignol (Karen) of Ottawa and Danny Rossignol of Ingleside. Charlie will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Tiarra Lynn, Adam, Julian, Helena, Colton, Lilly, Alexsandra, Grayson, Logan, August, Kallie, Luna and Klair. He was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Gwen Whitteker (nee Bell), his infant sister Kaye and his brother-in-law Michael Lafreniere. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, December 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family inurnment service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

