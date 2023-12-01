Obituary – Harold “Hattie” Coughler

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Harold “Hattie” Coughler of Williamsburg, age 89. Dear brother-in-law of Lyle Gallinger of Williamsburg. Special uncle of Bonnie Shay (Doug) of Chesterville and Donna Romhild (John) of Metcalfe and special great-uncle of Mitchel Shay. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Caroline Coughler (nee Harper), his sisters Helen Armstrong and Jean Gallinger and his brothers Darwin “Pete” Coughler and Lyle Coughler. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Saturday, December 2nd from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

