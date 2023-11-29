Obituary – Digby Ross McLean

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, November 17, 2023, Digby Ross McLean of Casselman, formerly of Morrisburg, age 74. Dear brother of Yolande McLean of Montreal. He was predeceased by his parents Ross and Beverley McLean (nee Cosh). Digby will be fondly remembered by his friends at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the estate trustee. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

