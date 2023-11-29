Obituary – Louise Gillis

Passed away peacefully at the Lakeshore Health Centre in Oshawa on Monday, November 20, 2023, Louise Gillis (nee Lewis) of Oshawa, age 62. Loving companion of Al Mathieu of Oshawa. Dear friend of Cathy O’Brien of Whitby. Dear sister of Florence Lewis (Gerald Harquail) of Riverside Heights, Marilyn Sypes of Morrisburg, Jimmy Lewis of Cornwall and Emma Hamilton (Dale Kennedy) of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her parents Allan Lewis and Betty Colleaux, her infant sister Josephine Lewis and her brothers Kenneth, Tom, Joe, Randy and Sheldon Lewis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family interment will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the estate trustee. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

