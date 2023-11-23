Concerns aplenty as EDP Renewables meets

DIXON’S CORNERS – The public meeting hosted by EDP Renewables regarding the proposed South Branch Battery Storage Project attracted a crowd of about 50 people to Matilda Hall November 16.

EDPR officials presented the details of their planned proposal for a 5-20 acre BESS which, if approved by the IESO (Independent Electrical System Operator), will be located on a 2-20 site within an 170-acres parcel of land on the south side of branch road between Byker Road and New Ross Road.

That site could house as many as 120 container units, depending on what size of project is approved by the IESO.

All of those who chose to speak out during the meeting said that they do not support this type system.

Many do not see it as a wise investment of government funds, some because of the location within their neighbourhood, some because of it being located on farmland.

It didn’t take long for the meeting to take on a negative tone towards the EDPR presenters.

That shifted to a more cordial question and answer information session after one local resident pointed out that the folks from EDP are nothing more than business people submitting a bid on an opportunity that EDPR are being offered.

He pointed out that the decision to allow this type of energy storage project here or anywhere is a decision of elected officials, not the companies who are just trying to do the job they are assigned.

“They are just here to show us how their system works, whether we like it or not. These guys are just here to answer our questions,” he said.

EDPR officials had planned for a 20 minute question and answer session but accommodated the question and answer session that lasted well over an hour.

Fire concerns, emergency response concerns, water table concerns, noise concerns, and animal welfare concerns were all expressed at the meeting.

Another audience member, once it was established that this BESS project will be EDPR’s first in Canada, said: “Let’s let the first one be somewhere else.”

At the November 13 South Dundas council meeting EDPR already asked South Dundas council to consider a resolution of support for this project.

Council has not yet decided whether they will support this project, or any project proposed within the boundaries of South Dundas.

To that end, South Dundas council and administration will be meeting November 22, 6:30 p.m. for a Committee of the Whole meeting, at the South Dundas Municipal Centre in Morrisburg.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the battery storage facilities being proposed within South Dundas.

They are encouraging residents to stream the live meeting on Youtube or attend in person to listen to the discussion.

No decisions will be made at this meeting.

Residents are encouraged to submit their concerns to council for consideration via email: mail@southdundas.com.

“We will be compiling the questions and comments from South Dundas residents so that council can review and understand the concerns from the community before providing support, or not,” reads the online municipal meeting notice.

