No additional requirements for fire services where there are BESS projects

MORRISBURG – Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator is currently seeking contractors to build and operate battery electric storage system facilities to store excess electricity generated in the province and return it to the grid when needed. The current round of requests for proposals includes two facilities in South Dundas.

Battery electric storage systems are a relatively new type of facility and while the projects are not approved yet in South Dundas, questions have been asked repeatedly about the requirements for municipal fire services.

Lithium batteries are susceptible to a chemical reaction called “Thermal Runaway” which is an internal failure of the battery due to overheating. Extreme cases may cause batteries to catch fire or explode. Using conventional fire fighting methods like spraying water can intensify lithium-ion battery fires.

Sean Driscoll with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal explained that while lithium-ion batteries are used everywhere, there are no additional requirements on municipal fire services for equipment or certifications.

“From an OFM training and certification perspective there are no additional requirements, but it is up to the municipality to ensure proper zoning and regulation rules are followed,” Driscoll said.

He acknowledged that there will be an impact on general fire safety in communities and how fires involving these types of batteries are fought. Driscoll explained that fire suppression “may be more challenging if we see an increase in fires involving these types of batteries.”

Municipalities are required by the OFM to complete community risk assessments to identify and prioritize public safety risks involving fire protection. He said that power generation buildings – including Battery Energy Storage Systems – are included.

“Effective suppression and control techniques for fires that result from electric vehicles and lithium-ion battery energy storage systems are an evolving science and the OFM continues to work with its partners to develop programs to assist the fire service in their responses to Li-ion related fires.”

The companies proposing BESS facilities in South Dundas, Potentia, and EDP Renewables, both said during recent public meetings relating to the companies’ environmental assessments, that they will work with the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services relating to emergency planning (preparedness) training.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

