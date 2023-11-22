This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Concerns aplenty as EDPR meets;
  • Morrisburg Lions score back-to-back wins over North Dundas rivals;
  • No additional requirements for fire services;
  • Public sessions for UCDSB start time changes;
  • Local biodigester project seeks a half-loads roads exemption;
  • Editorial – Sometimes the least worst option is best;
  • Seaway Scoop – Holocaust education exhibition visits;
  • Sr. Rockets continue unbeaten season;
  • Laughter and Song – Danny Michel and Steve Poltz to play at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • Fifty years of wonderful music – Betty Casselman retires;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursdays.

 

