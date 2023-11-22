Obituary – Henry Tibben

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Monday, November 20, 2023, Henry Tibben of Iroquois, age 83. Loving husband of Femmie Tibben (nee Kuipers) for almost 60 years. Loving father of Cindy Zandbergen (Albert), Donnie Tibben and Greg Tibben (Carola). Dear father-in-law of Elaine Tibben. Dear brother of Harold (Freda) of Iroquois, Annie Heykoop (Henk) of Shanly, George (Grace) of Brinston, Christine Mooney of Brockville, Ralph (Japke) of Brinston and Bill (Wilma) of Brinston. Dear brother-in-law of Edith Tibben. Henry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kristyn (Henri), Andrew (Chelsey), Michael (Ruth), Kayla, Jacob (Andreya), Nathan, Stephen (Caileigh), Daniel (Jill), Aaron, Adam, Rebekah, Maria, Jonah, Benjamin and his great-grandchildren Philip, David, Vera, Adina, Joelle, Samuel, Oliver, Xavier, Ander, Maisie and Quinton. Predeceased by his parents Ralph and Johanna Tibben (nee Jansen), his brother John Tibben and his brother-in-law Neil Mooney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Dixons Corners Christian Reformed Church on Thursday, November 23rd from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Henry’s life at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to Timothy Christian School would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

