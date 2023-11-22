Obituary – Flora Barton

October 7, 1942 - November 20, 2023

November 22, 2023 Editor Obituaries

Peacefully at the Carefor Hospice in Cornwall on Monday, November 20, 2023. Flora Barton (nee Fotheringham) of Iroquois at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of the late Garnet Barton, loving mother of Dennis and his wife Andrea Barton of Iroquois. Cherished grandmother of Andrew of Kelowna BC and Christopher (Amy) of Cardinal and 6 great grandsons; Harrison, Oliver, Ben, Charlie, Jack and George.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Hanesville Cemetery. Donations to the Guide Dogs for the Blind or the Carefor Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

