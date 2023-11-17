Obituary – Orville Smyth

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa General Hospital on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Orville Smyth of Iroquois, age 80. Loving husband of Carol Smyth (nee Jackson) for 58 years. Loving father of Debbie Smyth (Chuck Trahan) of Brampton and Tom Smyth (Amanda) of Iroquois. Orville will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Emily and Michael Trahan, Owen, Madison, Pyper and Malcolm Smyth. He was predeceased by his father Oliver Smyth, his mother Geraldine Ault, his stepfather Claude Carr, his sister Anne Richardson and his brother Gerald Smyth. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, November 21st from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, November 22nd from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Williamsburg Oddfellows Hall. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

