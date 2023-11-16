Local Lions give over $20K for Dundas Manor

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg and District Lions Club has given again towards the new Dundas Manor and in a big way. The local service club donated a combined total of $21,249 from two recent fundraisers.

“We believe it is really important for us to have this kind of a facility in the community for seniors when they need that kind of care,” MDLC president Linda Robinson told The Leader.

The donation, the club’s second donation towards the new long-term care home project, included $14,500 of the proceeds from its most recent Catch the Ace draw that concluded in August. The remaining $1,500 from the Catch the Ace was donated to Lions Camp Dorset, a camp dedicated to patients who have dialysis on a regular basis.

The remaining $6,749 of the MLDC donation are the proceeds from its Lions Club Car Rally held in late October. That rally featured teams that drove throughout South Dundas, stopping at check points along the way. Robinson thanked area Lions Clubs from Iroquois-Matilda, Mountain, Winchester, and Chesterville for their help with the checkpoints.

“Thanks to everyone’s cooperation we were able to raise $6,749 for the New Dundas Manor,” Robinson added.

Prizes from the quiz were shared by the teams Dr. D and Hillbilly Deluxe. The Poker Hand was won by the “Ukies”, total distance winners was the team “Double T” and the total time prize was won by “The Roadsters.”

The $21,249 donation to the new Dundas Manor project adds to $20,000 already donated to the redevelopment project.

Dundas Manor, a not-for-profit long-term care home in Winchester, is currently two-thirds of the way in its goal to raise $18 million dollars towards the $63 million dollar redevelopment project.

The new facility will feature 128 private rooms, an expansion of 30 spaces from the present facility. Construction is expected to break ground before the end of 2023.

Previously announced last week, the Winchester Lions Club donated $10,000 towards the project.

