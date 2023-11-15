This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Local Lions give over $20K for Dundas Manor;
  • Energy proposal draws a crowd;
  • Paint defacing historic structures;
  • Meetings moving to Wednesdays;
  • SDG projections report released;
  • Backyard chicken pilot project idea quashed;
  • Across South Dundas, We Remember Them;
  • Editorial – Perception vs reality in falling behind;
  • Three point weekend for Jr. Lions;
  • Upper Canada Playhouse announces 2024 season lineup;
  • These stories and MUCH more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

