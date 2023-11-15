Obituary – Frances Mulder

Frances Mulder (nee DeJong) of Inkerman went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Sieger Mulder. Dear mother of Koop (Kathryn) of Inkerman, Peter (Yvonne) of Athens, Margie (Gerald) Nyman of Bloomfield, Henry (Rose) of Osgoode, Bob of Inkerman, Catherine Mulder of Ottawa, Suzanne (Stephen) Pender of Ottawa, Gerry of Inkerman, Linda Mulder (Dave Carpenter) of Picton, Caroline (George) Ross of Kanata and Ingrid Mulder of Ottawa. Frances will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Louise, Sidney, Elizabeth, Steven, Kimberley, John, Kerri, Julia, Cassandra, Taylor, Lauren, Jaclyn, Tony, Ryan, Craig, Hannah and her great-grandchildren William, Brianna, Emma, Grace, Shea, Isaiah, Callum, Finnley and Sullivan. She was predeceased by her Parents Pieter and Grietje De Jong (nee De Haan), her sisters Susan Bosma, Sietske Venema, Sietske De Jong, Hiltje De Jong and her brothers Bouwe, Gerrit, Wiebe, Sid, Jurjen and John De Jong. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday, November 17th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, November 18th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Knight’s Cemetery in Inkerman. Donations to the Arthritis Society or the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

