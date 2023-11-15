Obituary – Linda Johnston

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Friday, November 10, 2023, Linda Johnston of Iroquois, formerly of Cardinal, age 76. She was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Lena Johnston (nee Barkley), her stepfather Ivan Dennison and her brother Steven Johnston. Linda is also survived by nieces, great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be a private family graveside service held at Sandy Hill Cemetery in Prescott. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

