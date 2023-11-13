Obituary – Doris Trayner

Passed away peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge Nursing Home in Brockville on Friday, November 10, 2023, Doris Trayner (nee Kettle) of Iroquois, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John Trayner. Loving mother of Robert Trayner (Cathie) of Mallorytown, Margaret Goodmurphy (Eric) of Iroquois and Will Trayner of Prescott. Doris will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Adam Goodmurphy (Yanyi), Matthew Goodmurphy (Brad), Spencer Trayner, Jackson Trayner, Mckinley Trayner and her great-grandchildren Max and May Goodmurphy. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Winnie Kettle (nee Woodward), her sisters Phyllis Stopforth and Margaret Jurd and her brother Bill Kettle. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, November 17th from noon until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at St. John’s Anglican Cemetery in Iroquois. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

