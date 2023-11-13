Obituary – Dennis Back

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 6, 2023, Dennis Back of Iroquois, age 81. Dennis is survived by his sister Trudy King of Cranbrook, B.C., his nieces Colleen Hodge, Sandy Davis (Ken) and Ramona Ross, all of Trail B.C., Tracy Sitzler (Claus) of Calgary and his nephew Todd King of Calgary. He was predeceased by his parents Runar and Elizabeth Back (nee Sutherland) and his sister Agnes Maitland. He is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cardinal on Friday, November 17th from 2-4 p.m. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

