Obituary – Margaret Runions

Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10, 2023, Margaret Runions (nee Venema) of Brockville, age 68. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Runions. Dear mother of Sharon and grandmother of Stephanie (Heather) and Nathan. She was the dear sister of Peter, Betty (Louis), William (Jean), Hilda (Joe), Ava (Pete), Jerry (Linda), Stephen (Rhonda), Gordon, Shirley (Dale), Doreen (Rick) and Paul. Dear sister-in-law of Marion Runions (late Lyle), Lee Kinsella (Don), Daryl Runions, Muriel Hamilton (late Carl) and Albert Runions (Kathleen). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents Jan “John” and Sietske “Sadie” Venema (nee De Jong).

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, December 2nd at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Oakland Cemetery in Brockville. Donations to the Heart Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making a donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note Please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

