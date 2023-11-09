Bonamie sentencing delayed to next year

OTTAWA – The sentencing hearing for 75-year old Iroquois-based property developer Edouard Bonamie will now take place in 2024.

Bonamie pleaded guilty to four charges in relation to an international yacht-fraud scheme in 2022.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled to take place on November 3 at the Ontario Court of Justice on Elgin Street in Ottawa.

The court date for the half-day sentencing hearing has been pushed back to February 15, 2024 at 10 a.m. Bonamie has been released on bail since pleading guilty in June 2022 while he awaits sentencing. Details of Bonamie’s release conditions are protected by a Section 517 publication ban under the Criminal Code of Canada. Further details of the pre-sentencing hearings relating to this case are protected by an S.517 publication ban approved on June 27, 2023.

Bonamie was charged by the Ottawa Police Service in December 2021 following an international investigation involving the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ontario Provincial Police. When he was initially arrested, the OPS said he was involved with the South Dundas Waterfront Development Corporation, a property development company based in Iroquois.

Bonamie originally faced eight charges, which increased to 11 charges in May 2022, prior to his plea deal with the Crown. He pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of uttering forged documents.

