Dundas Manor groundbreaking before year end

WINCHESTER – The fundraising campaign to build the new Dundas Manor reached an important milestone last week, and groundbreaking on the project is planned before the end of the year.

The WDMH Foundation, which is raising $18 million from the community for the project, announced donations had reached the $12 million mark. In just over four months, the organization raised $1 million.

“This is another exciting milestone in the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care Campaign,” said managing director Kristen Casselman. “$12 million is a lot of money and our small but mighty community deserves all the credit. We are so grateful for everyone’s support.”

Fundraising to-date has come from community initiatives and various municipal funding supports.

The fundraising campaign formally began in June this year. At the launch, The $63 million redevelopment project was announced in March 2020. Then estimated to cost $32 million, construction costs for the new 128 bed long-term care home have almost doubled thanks to record inflation in the construction industry. Provincial funding for the new facility has also increased to $40.88 million as reported by The Leader in May 2023.

With $6 million remaining to raise in the campaign, construction will not wait for the fundraising goal to be reached.

Jane Adams, communications lead for the WDMHF confirmed to The Leader that fundraising and construction will take place simultaneously.

“The campaign will continue alongside construction to help reach the final goal,” she said.

The project is undergoing a re-tendering process after the initial bids tendered were too high.

“The Board hopes to have a decision on the successful contractor by early December,” Adams explained. “Once the contractor is confirmed, there will be a detailed construction schedule. The ceremonial groundbreaking will take place before the end of the year.”

The original Dundas Manor is a 98-bed facility in Winchester, with mostly semi-private and ward rooms. The new facility will feature larger private rooms.

