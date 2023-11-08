Obituary – Leen Thompson

Passed away peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Leen Thompson of Morrisburg, age 64. Brother of Lillian Thompson, Margaret Thompson and Marie Thompson, all of Cornwall and Connie Thompson of Glen Becker. Brother-in-law of Steven Cauvier of Morrisburg and Dale Kennedy of Morrisburg. Leen will be greatly missed by his dear friends Kevin and Jean Richmire of Morrisburg and Stephen and Rhonda Venema and their family of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Margaret Thompson (nee Lewis), his sister Lucy Cauvier, his brothers Lorne and Larry Thompson and his dear friend Terry Brant. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Leen’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, November 11th from 2-4 p.m. Memories of Leen will be shared at 3 p.m. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

