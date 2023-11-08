Obituary – Kevin “Bingo” Osborne

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Kevin “Bingo” Osborne of Williamsburg, age 57. Loving husband of Shelley Osborne (nee James) for 29 years. Dear brother of Teresa McKee of Iroquois, Doug Osborne (Gail) of Brockville, Marion Young (Andre) of Cornwall and Melissa Beckstead of Kemptville. Dear brother-in-law of Kevin James of Cornwall. He was predeceased by his parents Glen Osborne and Edith Hutchinson and his brothers Michael and Dennis Osborne. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at the Cedar Glen Golf Course in Williamsburg on Saturday, November 18th from 2-5 p.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. Special thanks to Mary Lalonde for her compassionate care and support during Kevin’s illness.

