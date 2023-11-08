This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 8, 2023

November 8, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Dundas Manor groundbreaking before year end;
  • Bonamie sentencing delayed to next year;
  • Piccadilly Theatre building demolished;
  • Four years in prison for former warden;
  • Friends of the Sanctuary opens restored boardwalk;
  • Editorial – Unfair Carbon Tax exemptions flawed;
  • Battle of Crysler’s Farm memorial Saturday;
  • Morrisburg Lions move up to fourth in the league;
  • Top finishes at Provincial Cross Country Championships for local runners;
  • These stories and much more  – including many columns: Wanderings, Gibberish, In My Kitchen, and the Seaway Scoop.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Support local news in your community by purchasing a print subscription. Subscriptions are $40/year and make great Christmas gifts. Subscribe today by clicking this link.

