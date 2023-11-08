This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 8, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Dundas Manor groundbreaking before year end;
- Bonamie sentencing delayed to next year;
- Piccadilly Theatre building demolished;
- Four years in prison for former warden;
- Friends of the Sanctuary opens restored boardwalk;
- Editorial – Unfair Carbon Tax exemptions flawed;
- Battle of Crysler’s Farm memorial Saturday;
- Morrisburg Lions move up to fourth in the league;
- Top finishes at Provincial Cross Country Championships for local runners;
- These stories and much more – including many columns: Wanderings, Gibberish, In My Kitchen, and the Seaway Scoop.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.
Support local news in your community by purchasing a print subscription. Subscriptions are $40/year and make great Christmas gifts. Subscribe today by clicking this link.