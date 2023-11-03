Obituary – Fay Riddell

September 10, 1942 - November 2, 2023

November 3, 2023 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Fay Riddell of Iroquois, age 81.  Loving husband of Rosalie Riddell (nee Fawcett) for 58 years.  Brother-in-law of Darlene Riddell of Iroquois, Lois Blair (Ken) of Cardinal and Ronnie Fawcett of Chesterville.  He was predeceased by his parents Victor and Edna Riddell (nee Casselman) and his brother Eric Riddell. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family interment service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston.  Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.   If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

