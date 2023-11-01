This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 1, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Re-dedication of the Williamsburg Cenotaph;
- Another energy storage project proposed by EDP;
- Tentative labour agreement reopens St. Lawrence Seaway;
- Playhouse celebrates 40 years with gala fundraiser;
- Annual Santa Parade set for December 2;
- Christmas Exchange anticipates challenging season;
- Editorial – Reform to SDG Warden worth discussing;
- Lions snap four game losing streak;
- Two local runners qualify for OFSAA XC Provincial Championship;
- Winter soccer league launches Nov. 29;
- Powerful and exciting singer to open St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage season;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday.