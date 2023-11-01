This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 1, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Re-dedication of the Williamsburg Cenotaph;
  • Another energy storage project proposed by EDP;
  • Tentative labour agreement reopens St. Lawrence Seaway;
  • Playhouse celebrates 40 years with gala fundraiser;
  • Annual Santa Parade set for December 2;
  • Christmas Exchange anticipates challenging season;
  • Editorial – Reform to SDG Warden worth discussing;
  • Lions snap four game losing streak;
  • Two local runners qualify for OFSAA XC Provincial Championship;
  • Winter soccer league launches Nov. 29;
  • Powerful and exciting singer to open St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage season;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

