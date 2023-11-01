Obituary – Denzil Prunner

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Monday, October 30, 2023, Denzil Prunner of Iroquois, age 83. Loving husband of Gayle Prunner (nee Casselman). Dear father of Wayne (Bonnie) and Steven (Michelle), both of Iroquois. Dear brother of Twylla Whitteker (late Charlie) of Williamsburg. Dear grandfather of Joshua. Brother-in-law of Cheryl Todd of Saskatchewan. He was predeceased by his parents Irwin and Orma Prunner (nee Deeks), his son Willie Prunner, his brothers Ray and David Prunner and his nephew Kevin Whitteker. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Denzil’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Sunday, November 12th from 1-4 p.m. Interment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

