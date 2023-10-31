Obituary – Carole Markell

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 30, 2023, Carole Markell (nee Fournier) of Williamsburg, age 69. Beloved wife of the late Chucky Markell. Loving mother of Edward Markell (Amanda Dufresne) of Morrisburg, Lisa McNalty (Joey) of Glen Becker and Samantha Markell (Deven Summers) of Iroquois. Dear sister of André Fournier (Ella Louise) of Georgia, Ronald Fournier (late Gail) of Ottawa, Louise Fournier (Gilles) of Ottawa, Diane Fournier (Paul) of Hawkesbury, Lucie Fournier (Peter) of Petawawa and Michel Fournier (Jennifer) of British Columbia. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Fournier of British Columbia, Ivan Markell (Linda) of Ingleside and Kim Markell of Iroquois. Carole will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Ashley McNalty, Steffany Margison (Derek), Darryl Markell, Gage Dufresne and her great-grandchildren Laila, Makenna, Josephine, Lilianne and Lettia. She was predeceased by her parents Armand and Jeannine Fournier (nee Coté), her brothers Marcel and Denis Fournier and her grandson Jacob Markell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 3rd at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

