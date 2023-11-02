Powerful, exciting singer to open St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage season

MORRISBURG – She has already won a Juno for Blues Album of the Year, two Maple Blues Awards and a Capital Music Award. Critics have talked of her “serious star power” with “powerhouse vocals and amazing double bass playing.” Her album ‘Long River,’ with its rich blend of gospel, folk, rock and soul is winning her legions of new fans. And some would say this 24-year-old artist is just at the cusp of an outstanding musical career.

On Saturday, November 4, at 7 p.m., the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage opens its new season at Upper Canada Playhouse with a concert by the incomparable singer/musician/songwriter, Angelique Francis.

Ottawa born, Angelique Francis has been performing for most of her life. Her father, Kiran Francis, also a songwriter and musician, has a home recording studio: music has clearly always been at the heart of the Francis family. By age 13 Angelique was performing in music festivals across North America, opening for acts like Beth Hart and Trooper. A master musician, with a Carleton University degree in Musical Performance, she performs on piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar and electric bass.

Angelique’s rich, versatile voice is often linked to the blues. I quoted another performer who once told me “the blues?…they’re life” and asked her about her love of this musical style.

“The Blues is such a powerful genre because of its influence on many of the genres we know and love,” she said. “It has inspired and shaped…other genres such as jazz, country, folk, funk, R&B, Hip Hop, Soul, Americana, pop and so many more….I agree there are many parallels between the blues and life. It’s actually an allegory I draw upon in my latest album, ‘Long River,’ (which) explores the link between the River of Life and the ways in which we are all connected. Blues is like a river, flowing into the creation of other music.”

Angelique is both a singer and a songwriter. “When it comes to writing and composing music, I am inspired by everything!” she said. “I write about everything and anything. I often use my music to reflect my own thoughts and emotions, to talk about world events, tell stories, or even,” she added, “to simply give people the opportunity to dance, laugh and release stress.” Angelique feels that music links people in strong ways. That is why performance is so important to her. “I love joining together with an audience, creating music together in celebration, spreading and sharing joy.”

She is looking forward to coming to the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage. And the SLAS board is delighted to present an artist whose “diversity, passion and love of music can be heard in all of her original compositions.” Angelique will be bringing her band with her to the Playhouse: Kiran Francis, Kharincia Francis, Kira Francis, Dave Williamson, Ed Lister and Kayla Francis. It will be an evening rich with wonderful music, memorable songs, and the sheer pleasure of experiencing superb entertainment.

Angelique Francis has shared the musical stage with such artists as “Buddy Guy, Tom Cochran, and Burton Cummings,” and she taken her music to audiences in such far flung places as Germany, Romania and Jamaica. A new album is already in the works for 2024.

Join the board of the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage on November 4, in welcoming Angelique Francis to the first concert of the new Stage season.

As the artist herself says, “Come prepared to dance and have a great time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

