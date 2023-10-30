Obituary – Marilyn Barkley

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Sunday, October 29, 2023, Marilyn Barkley of Morrisburg, age 69. Beloved daughter of Edna Barkley (nee McNairn) of Morrisburg and the late Arnold Barkley. Dear sister of Karen Barkley of Picton, Brenda Lafortune (Leo) of Mariatown and Danny Barkley (Michelle) of Ottawa. Dear sister-in-law of Gail Barkley of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her brother Chuck Barkley. Marilyn will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at the Cedar Glen Golf Course on Saturday, November 4th from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Bouck’s Hill Cemetery. Donations to the Cornwall Hospice or the South Dundas Cat Rescue would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

