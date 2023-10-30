Obituary – Angela Lozo

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Lozo (Hannah), a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Angela was a devoted and cherished wife of 29 years to Robert Lozo. Angela was the heart and soul of her family. She had never ending love for her children Alysia (Charles), Melissa, Mackenzie (Nicolas) and her grandchildren, Brooke, Carter, Austin and Mia.

They fondly referred to her as “G-ma, grandma and nanny”. Angela was the loving daughter of Mrs. Vivian Hannah and sister to Ryan Hannah (Emma). She was predeceased by her father Mr. Paul Hannah and her brother Lee Hannah. Angela was the cherished daughter-in-law to Paul and Donna Lozo and sister-in-law to Susan Carr-Braint (Scott).

As a life-long animal lover, Angela gave unconditional love to her many animals. The family would like to thank Lisa MacNeil, her cousin who was with her every step of the way and to the team at Bayshore for their compassionate and professional care.

Angela will be dearly missed but lovingly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private family service will be held in Belleville, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations on behalf of Angela to the ALS Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

