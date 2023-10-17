Obituary – Gloria Jean Marshall

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Gloria Marshall (nee Summers) of Iroquois, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Fred Marshall. Loving mother of Nancy Theede (Brent) of Johnstown and Lyndon Johnston (Tracy) of Williamsburg. Dear sister of Barbara Summers of Morrisburg, Marilyn Wilson (Gary) of Lunenburg, Steve Summers of Iroquois, Wayne Summers (Myra) of Newington, Garnet Summers (Carroll) of Iroquois and Cyndie Summers of Winchester. Gloria will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jordan, Anthony (Caroline), Stacey (Jordon), Tanner, Dawson and her great-grandchildren Dains, Naomie and Loni. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Helen Summers (nee Walker), her daughter Helen Johnston, her sister Sharon Liboiron and her brother Garry Summers. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Thursday, October 19th from noon until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Mainsville Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to the Newington Wesleyan Church or the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

