Obituary – Helen Claxton

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Helen Claxton (nee Schonauer) of Iroquois, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Wilson, Clarence Burnham, Claude Bretzke and Neebour Claxton. Loving mother of Wayne Wilson (Nancy) of Pidgeon Island, Donna Arcand (Roger) of Prescott, Dale Wilson of Mallorytown, Elwin Wilson (Cindy) of Smiths Falls and Roger Wilson (Robin) of Iroquois. Mother-in-law of Rose Wilson of Perth. Helen will be fondly remembered by 21 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents John and Clara Schonauer (nee Massey), her son Donnie Wilson, her sister Mary Frasch and her brother Burton Schonauer. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 20th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

