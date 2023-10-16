Obituary – Lucy Cauvier

Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 14, 2023, Lucy Cauvier (nee Thompson) of Morrisburg, age 61. Loving wife of Steven Cauvier for 39 years. Loving mother of Sara Robinson (Chris) of Williamsburg. Sister of Lillian Thompson, Margaret Thompson and Marie Thompson, all of Cornwall, Connie Thompson of Glen Becker and Leen Thompson of Morrisburg. Lucy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Logan and Lola. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Margaret Thompson (nee Lewis) and her brothers Lorne and Larry Thompson. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Lucy’s life will be held at the Williamsburg Oddfellows Hall on Saturday, October 21st from 1-4 p.m. Memories of Lucy will be shared at 2:30 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

